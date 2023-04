A pen pal's unswerving faith Twenty-five years ago, an inmate serving a life sentence in a Missouri prison wrote to a church outside St. Louis hoping that someone would write back. Ever since, Ginny Schrappen corresponded with Lamar Johnson, convinced that his 1995 murder conviction was wrong. In February 2023, Johnson was exonerated and released from prison. Now, the 80-year-old retired schoolteacher could finally welcome the former inmate in her home. Steve Hartman reports.