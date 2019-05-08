News
House Judiciary votes to hold Barr in contempt
Trump claims executive privilege over entire Mueller report
"Hero" student died trying to save classmates in school shooting
What we know about the Colorado school shooting suspects
The royal baby name is revealed
Teen who sued after skipping vaccine now has chickenpox
Number of migrants apprehended at border in April climbs to 109,000
Trump defends "tax shelter" practice after report on business loses
NY Senate passes bills on Trump's tax returns and pardon power
