A new home for African American treasures After years of planning and construction, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture opens its doors on September 24. The new building is home to a massive collection of artifacts showcasing four centuries of African-American life in the United States. Several celebrities, including music legend Quincy Jones, contributed personal treasures to the museum. He gave correspondent Lee Cowan a sneak preview of the new building and its historic collection.