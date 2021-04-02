Live

Watch CBSN Live

A new "Guitar Hero" coming this fall

The publishers of the game "Guitar Hero" have announced the release of a new version of the popular rock game. "Guitar Hero Live" will be a revamped version with a brand new controller set up and setlist of songs to perform.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.