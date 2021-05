A net to save lives The Golden Gate Bridge, a beautiful landmark in San Francisco Bay, has an ugly side. Nearly 1,700 have committed suicide from the bridge since its opening in 1938. Last year, 39 people jumped. But that toll may be coming to an end. Families and loved ones of those who took their own lives - as well as those who tried to commit suicide but survived - have won their fight to have a safety net erected on the bridge. John Blackstone reports.