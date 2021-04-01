Live

Watch CBSN Live

A mother's story of Down syndrome

Marguerite Reardon was stunned when she learned from an early prenatal blood test that the baby she was carrying would have Down syndrome. She tells CBS News about the agonizing decision she faced and the hopes and dreams she has for her daughter.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.