A Moment With... Presented by TBD Media Group Historically great leaders and great entrepreneurs have disrupted industries by operating out of their own brilliance and ingenuity but who are these people and how did they get to the point where they are able to manage vast groups of people, vast resources all pointing towards a common objective. Challenging the impossible. The latest series produced by TBD Media, is placing these successful individuals into the spotlight to talk about their journey. In an interview conducted intimately we discover how their journeys have shaped their lives, ambitions and successes.