Watch CBS News

A Moment With: Giuliano Perfetti

Unification of science and technology is playing a pivotal role in making drug discovery services more efficient. To accelerate its Discovery programs, JB is actively participating in specific initiatives, including the development of a hybrid AI/ML Drug Discovery Platform which brings together a specialized team of professionals from both the IT and scientific sectors - fostering a decade-long collaboration. This integrated approach within a single team empowers the company to rapidly pinpoint new medications and foster innovation for its clientele.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.