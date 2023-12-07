A Moment With: Giuliano Perfetti Unification of science and technology is playing a pivotal role in making drug discovery services more efficient. To accelerate its Discovery programs, JB is actively participating in specific initiatives, including the development of a hybrid AI/ML Drug Discovery Platform which brings together a specialized team of professionals from both the IT and scientific sectors - fostering a decade-long collaboration. This integrated approach within a single team empowers the company to rapidly pinpoint new medications and foster innovation for its clientele.