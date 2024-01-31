A Moment With: David Gunnarsson

In a world of countless options, finding the right travel offers can be overwhelming. Today, more than ever, technology serves as a guiding force in travel to empower the likes of airlines and rail companies to offer new connections, new destinations, and more options to their passengers. That’s where Dohop comes in. David Gunnarsson, CEO Dohop, sits with us to share insights behind travel technology and how a finely attuned company culture is helping make connected travel simple, so that new destinations, travel combinations, and services are available and more accessible to travelers around the world. Find out more: dohop.com