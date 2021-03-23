Live

A microchip may be the future of birth control

Researchers with a biomedical technology company and MIT are testing a contraceptive microchip. Implanted under the skin, it can deliver tiny amounts of hormone to prevent pregnancy for up to 16 years. CBS News' Jericka Duncan reports
