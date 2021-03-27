Live

Watch CBSN Live

A Marine trained in ballet

Preview: In this excerpt from a report by correspondent David Martin, Amy Wolfe, mother of a young Marine killed in Iraq in 2006, talks about how the athleticism of her son's ballet training shaped his ability to serve in the armed forces.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.