Watch CBS News

A look into the history of the Zamboni machine

It does not go fast, but it gets the attention of everyone who is near one. The Zamboni machine has countless imitators, but the original brand is still going strong. Dana Jacobson takes a look back at its creation and its long history.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.