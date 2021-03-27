Live

Watch CBSN Live

A look inside Saudi Arabia's fight against ISIS

Saudi Arabia is hoping a 600-mile fence will keep ISIS militants out of its territory, but the barrier may not be enough. Holly Williams gained access to a Saudi maximum-security prison. She reports from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.