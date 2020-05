A look behind "Bottled in Bond" whiskey's unique operation "Bottled in Bond" Tennessee whiskey has won the Whiskey Advocate's prestigious 2019 Whiskey of the Year award. Run by 35-year-old Nicole Austin, the distillery is much younger than many of its contemporaries that share the water flowing from central Tennessee's Cascade Spring. Jeff Glor visited the operation before the pandemic-forced lockdown to speak to Austin about her unique career path.