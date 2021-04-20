Live

A look at Olympic "cupping" and athletes' pain

After Michael Phelps won his 23rd Olympic medal, the bruises all over his arms grabbed the attention of many in the audience. They're from "cupping," a treatment meant to alleviate muscle soreness. Ben Tracy explains how it works.
