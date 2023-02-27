Watch CBS News

A look at Carter G. Woodson's legacy

As Black History Month comes to an end, Adriana Diaz takes a look at the legacy of Carter G. Woodson. The son of former slaves, Woodson founded the organization that created Negro Achievement Week, the precursor to Black History Month.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.