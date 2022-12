A look at AP's Photos of the Year 2022 The Associated Press has released its "2022 Photos of the Year" - 150 of the most impactful images from across the world. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller talks with AP photographers Ramon Espinosa and Jae Hong, and with Columbia journalism professor Nina Berman, about moments, captured on camera, that shed light on where we are, and where we're going.