A lemonade stand brings an Alabama community together to mourn A few weeks ago, seven-year-old Emouree Johnson, of Scottsboro, Alabama, started her business – a lemonade stand – to raise money to pay for a headstone for her mother, Karli, who died unexpectedly at the age of 29. From that terrible tragedy, Emouree has found an entire community coming to her aid – taking that lemon life handed her and squeezing out hope. Steve Hartman reports.