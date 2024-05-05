A.J. Jacobs on his "Year of Living Constitutionally" New York Times bestselling author and humorist A.J. Jacobs is back with another chronicle of an immersive experiment. As recounted in his new book, "The Year of Living Constitutionally," Jacobs spent a year exploring the language and history of our nation's founding document and amendments, sometimes with a musket in tow. He talked with CBS News' John Dickerson about the Constitution's balance of powers, created to protect against a tyrant; the logistics of petitioning the government; and the joys of writing with a quill pen.