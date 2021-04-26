Live

A horse and his pal

Man's best friend is not always a dog. In Vermont, Waco Hanover - a former harness racing horse at the remarkable age of 40 - has developed a special bond with caretaker Donnie MacAdams. Tony Dokoupil reports.
