Live

Watch CBSN Live

A dog in the dugout at UNC Baseball

He's the rookie of the year on the University of North Carolina baseball team and he's never hit a baseball. On the contrary, he sits in the training room with athletic trainer Terri Jo Rucinski, and does a world of good for the students.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.