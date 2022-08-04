Watch CBS News

A de-aged Bill Whitaker deepfake

Watch Bill Whitaker de-age 30 years thanks to deepfake technology engineered by visual effects artist Chris Umé. Umé is the creator of the DeepTomCruise deepfakes parodying the actor Tom Cruise. cbsn.ws/3vnsBFa
