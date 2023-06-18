A daughter ticks off her late father's bucket list When Laura Carney's Dad was killed in a car crash at just 54 years old, he left behind a bucket list of items mostly unfulfilled. So, Carney set out to live her father's unfinished life. She talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about her task to complete her dad's bucket list (including skydiving, driving a Corvette, and meeting a president) while learning how to re-think her approach to life – a healing process she documented in her book, "My Father's List: How Living My Dad's Dreams Set Me Free."