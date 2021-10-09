Live

A COVID-free "cruise to nowhere"

Plying out of Hong Kong's waters, the "Genting Dream" cruise ship offers a breath of fresh air for stir-crazy city dwellers seeking a COVID-free bubble on the high seas. Correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports.
