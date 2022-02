A conversation with two trailblazing chefs on carving their own culinary paths For Black History Month, "CBS Mornings" is celebrating trailblazers who became leaders in their field and helped change the course of history. Among the trailblazers are two groundbreaking chefs, Alexander Smalls and Kwame Onwuachi. They caught up recently at chef Alexander's New York City apartment to talk about their childhoods, careers and advice for young Black aspiring chefs.