A closer look at Trump's CNN town hall

CBS News' Major Garrett breaks down Wednesday's controversial CNN town hall in which former President Trump repeated 2020 election lies, dodged questions on abortion, mocked his sexual abuse accuser and celebrated Jan. 6 rioters.
