A closer look at the role of White House chief of staff The White House chief of staff position is not subject to confirmation, but it is one of Washington's most powerful positions. For his best-selling book, "The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency" author Chris Whipple interviewed all 17 living chiefs. He joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss their role, what went wrong for outgoing chief of staff Reince Priebus and why generals tend to not do very well in the position.