A closer look at supermarket prepared foods Prepared foods at grocery stores is now an almost $29 billion industry, growing twice as fast as overall grocery sales. A new Consumer Reports investigation looked at six major supermarket chains to learn whether the prepared foods are fresh, healthy and save money. The magazine analyzed food samples in a lab for calories, fat, saturated fat and sodium. Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports deputy content editor of health and food, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the findings.