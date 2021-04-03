Live

Watch CBSN Live

A bus ride with B.B. King

During a long, late-night ride on B.B. King's tour bus, correspondent Ed Bradley and the legendary blues man pass the time with conversation about life, death, and, of course, the blues. Parts of this footage, filmed in 1993, has never been aired.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.