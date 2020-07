99-year-old WWII veteran vows to walk 100 kilometers by 100th birthday A 99-year-old World War II veteran named Captain Tom Moore set out to walk 100 laps by his 100th birthday, raising millions for the U.K. health care system. Captain Tom's story resonated with many - including a 99-year-old from Denver, who also vowed to walk for a good cause. Ray Burns, known as "Papa Ray," ended up reaching his walking goal much sooner than expected. CBSN's Caitlin O'Kane reports.