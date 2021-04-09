Live

97-year-old sees the future at Google

Born in a house without electricity, 97-year-old Olive Horrell has lived to see self-driving cars and virtual reality. She got a chance to explore the latest technology during a tour of Google headquarters. CNET's Lexy Savvides reports.
