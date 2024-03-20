97% of voters have early voting option this election, report finds About 97% of voters will have the option to cast their general election ballots early this year, according to a new report from the Center for Election Innovation and Research. Only about 40% of voters were able to do so back in 2000. CBS News election law contributor David Becker founded the Center for Election Innovation and Research and oversaw the team that worked on the report. He shed some light on the significance of the increase in early voting access.