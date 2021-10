96-year-old German woman tried for atrocities at WWII Nazi camp In Germany, a 96-year-old woman is facing charges of accessory to the systematic murder of more than 11,000 people at a Nazi concentration camp where she served as secretary. Charlie D'Agata is at the courthouse and highlights how this case reflects a race against time in the hunt for justice, as both eyewitnesses to the Holocaust and those responsible for it succumb to old age.