9/6: Obama won't act on immigration until after midterm elections; Inside the world of high-speed air racing President Obama says he'll wait until after the midterm elections to act on immigration reform. Labor unions and immigrant advocates say they are deeply disappointed by the president's decision, with some calling the delay "a betrayal"; and, a stadium built for car racing is hosting another sport, air racing. Like slalom skiers, the fliers at the Red Bull Air Race World Championship must navigate through a challenging obstacle course of pylons at up to 230 mph.