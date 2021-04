9/29: One dead after commuter train crashes in New Jersey; Iconic Olympic protesters honored at White House A 34-year-old woman was killed and more than 100 injured when a commuter train failed to stop as it entered a station in Hoboken, New Jersey, Thursday morning; American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their black-gloved fists in protest at the 1968 Olympics while standing on the medal podium for the national anthem.