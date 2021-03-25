Live

9/19: Goodell: This time, I'll get it right; Detective goes from man's man to family man

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated on Friday that he botched the Ray Rice investigation. He said he and the league must do better. Goodell touted changes to NFL policy, the implementation of new education initiatives, and promised to help raise domestic violence awareness; and, in our continuing "On The Road" series, Steve Hartman meets Pittsburgh detective Jack Mook, a no-nonsense 22-year veteran of the force, and a committed bachelor. When Mook decided to take in two foster kids after meeting them at a boxing gym, the tough-guy bachelor got a rebranding.
