9/17: On the hunt for suspect in Pa. trooper ambush; Search for America's next great artist turns up a wealth of hidden gems Police say Eric Frein is the man who ambushed two state troopers, a survivalist who has talked of committing mass murder. On Wednesday, grim faced officers geared up for a sixth day of searching dense forest; and, when museum curators Don Baciagalup and Chad Alligood set out to find art to feature in their new show "State of the Art," they wanted to focus their search outside of the box. After visiting 174 cities in 44 states, the two believe they've discovered a group of rare creative talents that could change the art world.