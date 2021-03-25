Live

Watch CBSN Live

9/15: Pressure on U.K. Prime Minister to fight ISIS; Ray Rice to appeal indefinite suspension

Some countries have to be convinced to join the U.S.-led campaign against the terror group. But after the execution of British citizen David Haines at the hands of ISIS, Prime Minister David Cameron said the country must confront the "monsters." ; and, The NFL Players Association will file an appeal of Ray Rice's indefinite suspension. The union believes the league doesn't have the authority to punish Rice twice for the same incident.
