Inside the 9/11 terror suspects' pretrial hearing at Guantanamo Bay Alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other terror suspects attended their first pretrial hearing in more than 18 months. But the military court adjourned early, as the defense questioned the new judge's role overseeing the trial. CBS News chief investigative reporter Catherine Herridge joins "CBSN AM" to talk about what she saw in court in Guantanamo Bay.