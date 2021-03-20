Live

9/11 Museum experience so raw that some survivors may struggle

Some survivors of 9/11 might take days to recover from seeing personal effects of victims of the terror attacks on display at the 9/11 Memorial Museum, says Dr. JoAnn Difede, director of the Program for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress Studies at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Difede explains why even visitors who were not in New York on the day of the terror attacks should expect to experience a wide range of emotions.
