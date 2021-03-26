Live

9/11 memorial vandalized in Coney Island

Police arrested Elliot Baez, 58, after a surveillance video allegedly showed him vandalizing a 9/11 memorial in Coney Island. Baez has been charged with criminal mischief. WCBS's Steve Langford reports.
