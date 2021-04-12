Live

Watch CBSN Live

911 calls of Oklahoma shooting released

911 calls have been released of a New Year's prank ended in gunfire. Authorities say an Oklahoma teenager was shot several times by a neighbor while playing "Ding Dong Ditch." Marlie Hall has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.