911 caller reports "hoodlums" before black man shot dead In Aug. 7, 2016 911 audio, a caller from Chad Copley's North Carolina home can be heard telling a dispatcher he's on the neighborhood watch and is preparing to "secure the neighborhood" from "hoodlums" outside. Moments later, Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas, a 20-year-old black man, was shot dead. Copley is charged with murder.