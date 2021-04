911 call: "I just need someone here. There's blood everywhere." On Oct. 12, 2013, Rahul Gupta went out drinking in Washington, D.C., to celebrate his 24th birthday with his girlfriend, Taylor Gould, and his friend, Mark Waugh. Shortly after they returned home to the small apartment she shared with Gupta, Gould called 911 for help. She seemed unsure why she was calling. When police arrived, Waugh was dead.