9-year-old saves baby brother from fall A Florida woman is counting her blessings after video captured what could have been her worst nightmare. The mother's baby rolled off the changing table while she had her back turned for a moment. Luckily, her 9-year-old son was able to catch his sibling before the baby hit the ground. CBSN's Reena Ninan and Vladimir Duthiers have more on this possible tragedy turned triumph.