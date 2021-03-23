8/8: Obama authorizes limited air strikes to quell ISIS surge; NY sign maker finds out good deeds do get rewarded The President has ordered U.S. warplanes to attack Sunni Muslim extremists in northern Iraq to stop a "campaign of terror." The militants, known as ISIS, have caught many by surprise with the effectiveness of their attacks and swiftness of their advance; and, as part of the continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets Phil Bono, whose selfless decision to teach a 17-year-old immigrant about the signage business has paid off. Years later, with Bono down on his luck, his old apprentice got the chance to offer his mentor a hand.