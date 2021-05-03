Live

86-year-old jewel thief strikes again, police say

86-year-old Doris Payne, a convicted jewel thief tied to a string of thefts since the 1950s, has allegedly struck again. This time she was caught at a local Walmart in Georgia. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers have the story.
