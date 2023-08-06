Watch CBS News

8/6: The Takeout: Director Steve James

Director and film producer Steve James joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss his 2022 film, "A Compassionate Spy," which chronicles the life of Theodore Hall, a U.S. nuclear physicist and Soviet Union spy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.