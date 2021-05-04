Live

Watch CBSN Live

8/6: CBS Evening News

The U.S. has passed a resolution at the U.N. Security Council that imposes tough, new sanctions on North Korea; swimming with dolphins is a popular tourist activity in Hawaii, but that could be coming to an end.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.