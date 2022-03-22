Watch CBS News

85-year-old Detroit artist gets solo exhibition

Shirley Woodson, an 85-year-old artist, is showing off her talents at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Though she's retired from teaching, she has no plans to step back from being an artist. Michael George shares more.
